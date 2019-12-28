A Columbia woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a collision near the intersection of Clark Lane and the Highway 63 Connector.

The Columbia Police Department stated in a news release that emergency responders were called to the scene at 5:10 p.m. when a 2005 Toyota driven by Hallie Jenkins, 79, collided with a 2016 Hyundai driven by Meghan Alexander, 26, of Columbia.

Jenkins was driving north on the Highway 63 Connector and Alexander was driving west on Clark Lane through the intersection when they collided, the release stated. Jenkins received serious injuries and Alexander received minor injuries in the wreck.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals for treatment.

An investigation of the crash is ongoing, the release stated.