Police have followed about a dozen leads, but are still searching for the man who robbed a Boonville convenience store at knifepoint early Saturday morning.

An unknown man, who police describe as fair-skinned, with a tall, thin build, robbed the Lucky’s Eagle Stop convenience store on Morgan Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The man was dressed in dark clothing, covered his face with a bandana, wielded a large knife and demanded money, according to the Boonville Police Department.

No one was injured during the robbery, but the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. Police Chief Bobby Welliver said officers had followed up on 12 leads as of Monday, but no arrests had been made.

The department urged anyone with any information to call Boonville Police at 660-882-2727.