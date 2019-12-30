Two Mexico residents are awaiting charges after allegedly stealing from a church in the 1900 block of Lakeview Road.

Information provided by residents led Mexico Public Safety Officers to arrest Christopher S. Zalucky, 25, and Phillip J. Sledge, 31. They were processed and released pending formal charges.

Officers received a report that led to the arrest. Officers first responded Dec. 24 to a report of a burglary that occurred sometime between Dec. 22 and Dec. 24 at the church. Zalucky and Sledge were arrested Dec. 27.

Zalucky has multiple stealing and burglary charges pending, according to court documents. He most recently was charged in the alleged theft of products from Melody's Quality Jewelry. Sledge also has multiple criminal infractions, including driving while license suspended or revoked, drug possession, stealing and domestic assault among others.

Gasoline spill

Mexico Public Safety responded at about 6:17 a.m. Sunday in reference to a gasoline spill in the 4800 block of South Clark Street. Officers learned that a few gallons of gas spilled onto the concrete during a gas delivery. Murphy's Oil staff and Public Safety officers took part in the clean up. There was no indication the gasoline entered storm drains and no safety hazards were reported.