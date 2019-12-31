A Columbia police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter after striking and killing a 4-year-old child with her cruiser on a school sidewalk acted recklessly by driving into a pedestrian area at a speed and angle that prevented her from seeing the child, prosecutors wrote in a complaint made public on Tuesday.

Other charging documents show before investigators could speak with her, officer Andria Heese was transported from the scene by her fellow officers, provided a police union attorney and taken to headquarters where she refused to answer questions about the child’s death.

Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Miller, assigned to the case as a special prosecutor, on Monday charged Heese, 28, with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the Jan 4. death of Gabriella Curry at Battle High School in Columbia. A warrant with a $5,000 bond was issued Tuesday for her arrest, but Heese was not reported in custody at press time.

“...the defendant recklessly caused the death of G.C. by running over G.C. with a vehicle after entering an area typically used by pedestrians at a speed and coming from an angle which prevented her from seeing G.C.,” Miller wrote in the complaint filed Monday requesting a warrant.

Defense attorney Donald Weaver did not immediately return a message left at his Hallsville office seeking comment. City spokesman Steve Sapp said only that officials were aware of the charge and could not comment further.

In response to the criminal charge, Curry’s mother says she only wants to see justice for her family. Cheyenne Hayes said Heese once attended the family’s church and gave Gabriella stickers, telling the child and her siblings that if they ever needed help to call the police.

“I think that's what hurts too, because she explained one day to all my kids that if they need help to call them and they will be there,” Hayes said. “My kids don’t see that now. How do you explain to children that have been through this that they (police) still aren’t bad people, but make mistakes?”

If convicted, Heese faces up to seven years in prison for the class C felony offense. Asked what an appropriate sentence in the criminal courts might be if she is found guilty, Hayes said nothing could make up for the loss she has suffered.

“To be honest, nothing in my mind is fair because of the situation, but paying for a crime that has been committed is what I want for my daughter.“

In a probable cause statement made public Tuesday, State Trooper Gentry Pemberton details some of the witness statements and events of the afternoon when Gabriella was struck by Heese’s cruiser.

When Pemberton arrived on the scene about 4 p.m., he saw Heese performing chest compressions on Gabriella, whose face was covered in blood. School nurses were also on the scene and it appeared Gabriella was not breathing. Pemberton then began performing chest compressions until paramedics arrived, according to his affidavit.

Then lieutenant, now Police Chief, Geoff Jones was on the scene and told Pemberton the child had been struck by Heese and that the patrol would be asked to investigate. Pemberton called his supervisors to appraise them of the situation and then looked for Heese, who was nowhere to be found, he wrote.

After asking a Boone County deputy to find her, Pemberton began speaking with witnesses on the scene. One of those witnesses, a bus driver, told him she saw Heese come up the ramp and hit the child as she, the bus driver, honked her horn to alert Heese, according to Pemberton’s affidavit. The witness then saw Heese performing chest compressions on Gabriella.

Pemberton also interviewed a witness standing near the school entrance at the time.

“Officer Corey Dawkins was standing next to me. We were just talking,” the witness told Pemberton. “Bus 44 pulled around. The cop car came up the drive as well. Forty-four slammed on her brakes and the little girl was on the ground.”

Pemberton interviewed a Student Transportation of America supervisor who explained it was company policy to allow drivers to bring children along on routes to avoid child care costs. He then returned to find Heese and was informed by Jones she was transported to police headquarters by a fellow officer and a Fraternal Order of Police attorney was with her.

At the police station, Weaver told Pemberton Heese would agree to the breathalyzer, but would not provide a statement or answer any questions about the incident. Weaver then escorted Heese back in the room, where she handed the trooper a piece of paper with her name, birthday, driver’s license number, a phone number and the station address.

Heese then took the breathalyzer and blew a 0.00, indicating no presence of alcohol.

As Pemberton prepared to leave police headquarters, he was informed by an officer that Reverend James Gray wished to speak with him. Gray informed the trooper a witness had information, but did not want to speak with Columbia police.

Gray called the witness, who told Pemberton she saw Gabriella and other children playing on the sidewalk. Gabriella appeared from the back of a bus and at the same time Heese began pulling up on the sidewalk.

“She wasn't speeding, she wasn't going fast, I don’t know how she didn’t see the little girl,” the witness told Pemberton. “She drives up on the curb where they park all the time. I was thinking 'oh my God, please see this little girl playing.' She turned, I thought she was going to put on her brakes or see the little girl. The little girl just disappeared.”

The witness then told Pemberton the cruiser front and rear tire had run over Gabriella and she was just laying there. Heese got out of her vehicle and began performing chest compressions and called for help. Some bystanders ran to get Hayes, who cradled her daughter and had to be pulled away so Gabriella could receive medical attention.

