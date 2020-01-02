Allen John Paulson, 75 years, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.

Allen John Paulson, 75 years, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. Per Allen’s request, there will be no services. Allen was born June 12, 1944, in Carrington, ND, to Gordon and Kathryn Kautzman Paulson. He attended school in Carrington and graduated in 1962. Allen enjoyed all the sports he played. He married Cloy Heintz. They had two sons, Kevin and Robert. They later divorced and he married Diana Legacie a few years later. Allen worked for Farmers Union in Michigan, ND, Carrington and Jamestown, ND, selling fertilizer. After retiring he worked part-time for Jamestown College. In 2012, they moved to Miles City where he worked at Washington Middle School. Allen enjoyed watching football and his many fishing and hunting trips. He was preceded in death by; his parents, Gordon and Katie. He is survived by; his wife; and children, Kevin (Lisa), Robert (Becky); and stop-son, Eric Desth (Marcie); two granddaughters and two grandsons.