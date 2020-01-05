A Kentucky man wanted on several warrants from that state and a Boone County warrant dating back to 2001 was arrested Saturday evening after a two-hour standoff on Hickman Avenue.

Lucas W. Garner, 38, was being held Sunday morning in the Boone County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest for a felony and the 2001 warrant, for probation violation in a misdemeanor domestic violence case.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Hickman Avenue just before 7:45 p.m. and attempted to arrest Garner. He refused to come out and barricaded himself inside, with other family members. The family members were not being held hostage, a news release from the Columbia Police Department stated.

The Police Crisis Negotiation Team, dog team and the SWAT unit were sent to the scene to assist officers and Garner surrendered after about two hours, the release stated.

In the release, the department stated that an investigation that led to the standoff began Dec. 19, when a vehicle fled a traffic stop. Patrol officers watching for the vehicle located it outside the residence at 407 Hickman Avenue and learned that Garner had active warrants from Kentucky.

According to the Wayne County, Kentucky, Outlook newspaper, Garner was indicted five times between April 2018 and May 2019 on a variety of charges that include drug trafficking, wanton endangerment, being a persistent felony offender. He was indicted twice, in December 2018 and May 2019, for bail jumping.

There were three outstanding warrants for the Kentucky cases, the release stated.

In the Boone County case, Garner pleaded guilty in May 2001 to a single count of misdemeanor domestic assault. He was sentenced to 30 days in the county jail, with the sentence suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation and ordered into counseling and to do 20 hours of community service, according to online court records.

The warrant was issued in October 2001. Garner wrote a letter to the court in 2007 requesting that the warrant be withdrawn but the request was refused. Another warrant issued for Garner in 2001, in a separate misdemeanor case, was withdrawn by the courts in 2016.