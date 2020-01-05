Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids is one of the largest and most imaginative children’s gardens in the nation. Meijer, the owner of a large food-store chain, and his wife Lena built the 125-acre, $50 million park.

Opening in 1995, it includes a collection of more than 100 sculptures by world-renowned artists, a five-story-tall tropical conservatory, three indoor theme gardens, outdoor gardens with four-season plantings and a reproduction of a 1930s farm.

Laughter and squeals of delight were the music of the day when we visited the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden. Best of all, the range of sculptures the children walk around and touch: A giant beaver that looked as if he were made from wood shavings; a colorful "Family of Wolves" made from bicycle and motorcycle parts; "The Friendly Dragons"; and a life-size, realistic "Grandpa, the Storyteller." Last but not least, a giant bear with a cub.

For us, the jewel of the gardens was the half-mile walk among the more than 40 sculptures by such art-world giants as Rodin, Claes Oldenburg and Henry Moore. The works of art are placed in natural settings of wild grasses, native wildflowers or well-manicured lawns depending on the sculpture’s theme.

On one of our trips to Michigan, Carla’s niece, a designer, highly recommended that we visit the artist’s colony in Saugatuck on the coast of Lake Michigan. She knew we looked forward to exploring these colonies because of the opportunity to step into different sensory worlds — and often meet the creators of those worlds. They offer a great mixture of different concepts of what art is, or should be, along with many varieties of colors, shapes and textures.

When we arrived in town, we found it was a much more popular destination than we anticipated. As the many bed-and-breakfasts, motels and hotels were full, we had to drive some distance out of town where we found lodging in a rustic cabin.

The magazine Budget Travel lists Saugatuck among its top four “Coolest Small Towns in America,” and Midwest Living Magazine ranked it fifth among the top 100 vacation destinations in the Midwest. At an outdoor lunch in the park we sat with a German/Italian couple who assured us this was also a destination for foreign visitors.

We took the opportunity to visit a dozen of the artists’ showplaces in town, most of them in old reconditioned houses. Walking through the Button-Peter Gallery, which represents more than 80 artists, was like walking through a home with a great collection of art and furniture — the difference that visitors could buy the paintings, bronzes and sculptures. The form of art in the galleries varied from ceramics and glassware to paintings and sculptures with a range of pieces that had something to make almost any home more attractive. For those tourists interested in the world of gem art, With Our Hands has an excellent showcase of gemstone jewelry designs.

Saugatuck offers its visitors more than art, but we didn’t take the opportunity to take a boat trip, charter a sailboat, go fishing, swim, take a dune buggy ride or go antique shopping. Other visitors did, and we had the feeling that this was a great place to relax and enjoy life.

On our visit to Air Zoo (the total flight experience) in Portage, we had two breathtaking experiences. The first was what they call their 4-D theater, where we watched an air raid on Germany from both inside and outside a B17. We were confronted with an attack by enemy planes and later, as we made our bombing run, flack knocked down some of our companion planes and eventually sent our plane down with only one of the crew making it to the parachute.

The fourth dimension is the result of the seats moving at significant times, like explosions outside the plane, and that we could feel the vibrations and roar of the engines through our seats.

The second thrill was our trip into space to visit the international space station. We entered a capsule for the 3-D presentation. It also moved as we blasted off to explore the space station. On re-entering the atmosphere we had a burst of fire, lost contact with the base momentarily and made a very bumpy landing at Cape Canaveral.

