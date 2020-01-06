CPD officers conducted several weel being checks and responded to several domestic calls.

Press release for Jan. 5, 2020

1:52 a.m., Officer responded to the 700 block of Washington Street, for a subject having a possible medical issue. The subject had not taken her medication. She was transported home.

3:47 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a person who possibly had a warrant. The subject identified was not the right person.

6:11 a.m., Officers responded to the 2400 block of Shawnee Drive for suspicious activity. Officers did not locate anything in the area.

10:34 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington for a suspicious person. Officers made contact with a subject who was just sitting doing nothing wrong.

11:31 a.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Asher Street for a physical domestic. The suspect had left the area prior to officers’ arrival. The investigation is to continue.

4:54 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Bryan Street for a verbal domestic. Officers located neighbors just speaking to one another.

8:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street for a peace disturbance. Subjects were told to leave the parking lot.

On Jan. 5, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 79 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 4, 2020

8:07 a.m., Officers were dispatched to property damage to a yard by a vehicle driving through it and causing ruts. The suspect vehicle was left at the scene due to getting stuck in the yard. The investigation is on-going.

8:48 a.m., Officer provided a funeral escort for a local business.

9:04 a.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of Jameson on an investigation.

9:13 a.m., Request to check the well-being of a subject in the 1700 block of Rosewood. The subject is okay. Contacted the concerned party.

9:28 a.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of Elm Street on an investigation.

10:17 a.m., Officers out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street and serving a warrant on a subject for violating bond conditions. The subject was processed and transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail when unable to post a cash bond.

10:20 a.m., Officers dispatched to a vehicle accident on a parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. No report was taken. Information exchanged.

10:46 a.m., Residential alarm activated in the 1100 block of Cooper Street. Cause of activation undetermined.

10:48 a.m., Officers dispatched to the 2600 block of Shawnee Drive to a subject exhibiting mental issues. The subject was left in a family member’s care.

12:05 p.m., Theft of a license plate was reported from business in the 1900 block of N. Washington Street.

12:13 p.m., Officer assisted Animal Control with a dog in the 10 block of Jackson Street. The dog was found to be malnourished.

12:34 p.m., Officers assisted Animal Control with another dog call in the 10 block of Jackson Street.

12:39 p.m., Officer transported a prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

12:49 p.m., Subject at the police department wanting to speak with an officer,

2:13 p.m., Noise complaint from the 600 block of Williams. Made contact with a child playing with a drum set.

2:22 p.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for a local business.

2:36 p.m., Officers and Emergency Services responded to a business in the 500 block of W. Business 36 Highway in reference to an intoxicated subject.

7:17 p.m., Officer checked on a vehicle reported to be blocking the roadway by the Jackson Street Railroad tracks. The vehicle was not blocking the roadway but had run out of fuel.

7:39 p.m., Check well-being of a subject in the 1400 block of Forest Drive. The subject was found to be okay.

8:53 p.m., Report of a disturbance at the Hedrick Medical Center Emergency Room. The subject was talked with and calmed down. No report.

9:05 p.m., Reported disturbance on a parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street that allegedly involved a firearm. However, no firearm was located and incident determined to be unfounded.

9:19 p.m., Subject at police department to report theft of wallet from a vehicle in the 200 block of Polk Street.

9:48 p.m., Suspicious person report from the 10 Block of Tenth Street. Subject was reported on porch of residence. The area was checked and no one was located. Contact was made with caller and they were advised of the findings.

On Jan. 4, the Chillicothe Police received 77 calls for service.

Press release for Jan. 3, 2020

8:43 a.m., Officers performed well-being check, in 900 block of Dickinson Street. All okay.

12:27 p.m., Officers checked on abandoned vehicle on U.S. Highway 65. The vehicle had ran out of fuel.

1:31 p.m., Tow Company in police department reference private property tow paperwork to be filled out. Vehicle checked for stolen and paperwork completed.

2:02 p.m., Report of possibly disoriented subject in the area of the 600 block of Washington Street. Going in and out of businesses. A family member was located for the subject.

2:20 p.m., Report of vehicle being driven around and around a parking lot in the 500 block of Park Lane. Subject determined to be driving around to assist with sleeping child.

2:43 p.m., Report of damage to grass by a vehicle driven in a yard. Situation to be discussed with neighbor that caused damage. No report.

3:56 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties and paperwork.

4:46 p.m., Landlord/Tenant dispute. Were advised was civil matter and to contact attorney.

6:34 p.m., Reported possible harassment by a neighbor in the 10 block of Church Street. Subject was advised of their possible options and to call the police department if the situation continues.

10:20 p.m., Well-being check at residence in 100 block of Polk Street after phone call received at the police department, with yelling on the caller’s end. Officers checked and everything okay.

10:54 p.m., Officer checked on an abandoned vehicle on a parking lot in the 700 block of Milwaukee Street. No record of having been stolen.

On Jan. 3, the Chillicothe Police received 74 calls for service.