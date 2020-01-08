The Camdenton Speech and Debate squad traveled to Bolivar, Missouri on December 13-14, 2019, to compete in the annual Bolivar Invitational tournament.
The Camdenton Speech and Debate squad traveled to Bolivar, Missouri on December 13-14, 2019, to compete in the annual Bolivar Invitational tournament. Twenty schools from across Central and Southwest Missouri competed, and several Camdenton students distinguished themselves.
Jacob Curley/Simon Miller - 1st Varsity Public Forum Debate
Maile Huffman - 1st Dramatic Interpretation
Jacob Curley - 4th US Extemporaneous Speaking and 4th Radio Speaking
Simon Miller - 4th International Extemporaneous Speaking
Taommy Garagnani/Joshua Curley - 4th Varsity Policy Debate
Ryan Medlock - 4th Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate
Reily Dilks - 6th Original Oratory
Semi-Finalists (top twelve)
Ty Page - Original Oratory
Will VanHook - Humorous Interpretation
Tommy Garagnani - Radio Speaking
Paul Jackson - Student Congress