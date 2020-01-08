Lake of the Ozarks Elks Lodge 2517, Osage Beach, ended the year with a silent and live Christmas auction. With the generous donations of area businesses proceeds from the auction we were able to shop for 160 children and their families. Volunteers shopped and wrapped the gifts to give children a merrier Christmas.

Throughout the year the Elks have supported various community activities including the annual Veterans Day Parade. Looking back over the 2019 year members approved to send a special need child to camp; donated $900 to the Lions Club to purchase glasses for kids; purchased new furniture for the visitors room at St. James Veterans Home in the amount of $2,000; donated $750 to sponsor a after prom party at Osage Beach; and The Osage Fire Department received $300 to purchase fire safety books for children.

Donations of $500 each went to the Shriners Hospital; Hope House; and to a family to help with medical bills for their 2 year old daughter. 4 Seasons kids fishing tournament received $250.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial restoral fund in Hawaii received $1.00 per member, which amounted to $762. City of Osage Beach received $3505 for new dugout and benches at Peanick Park.

Scholarships are granted annually to local students who apply. This year the total granted was $14,500. This brings the grand total of scholarships granted to an astounding amount of over a half a million dollars over the past years.

Grants may be applied for from the Grand Lodge after local guidelines are completed. In 2019 the Elks Lodge 2517 received $9,000 in Grants. With those funds Osage Beach Senior Center received funds for supplies and gas cards for volunteers to deliver meals on wheels; Christmas gifts to local veterans in nursing homes along with their favorite gift every year of homemade cookies made by Elks members and their spouses. Three families were also adopted at Christmas from CADV (Citizens against Domestic Violence). Camdenton School 8th graders were able to attend a Drug Awareness program presented by Counsel for Drug Free Youth; and Backpacks packed with school supplies went to Camden and Miller County children.

Many charities are held throughout the year with the public invited to help fund our charity events. Family and friends and visitors to the lake are invited to the Mouse Races and Christmas Auction and the new weekly game of Bingo which is held every Sunday with doors opening at 2 pm with Bingo starting at 3.

All proceeds from these events are designated for charity. The Elks 2517 welcomed 56 new members in 2019. If interested in learning more about the Elks contact a local member or go to the web page of Elks Lodge.