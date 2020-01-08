Is there a link between diets high in ultra processed foods and health problems? There certainly seems to be an association. As the availability and popularity of processed foods has increased during the last 50 years, so have rates of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

But, not all processed foods are the same. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines processed foods as one that has undergone any changes to its natural state. This includes any food that has been washed, cleaned, cut, cooked, pasteurized, frozen, dried, dehydrated, mixed or packaged. The food may include the addition of preservatives, flavors, food additives or nutrients.

Although you can’t easily avoid all processed food, knowing which foods are minimally processed versus those that are ultra processed can help you make better choices.

Unprocessed, natural foods are straight from the ground or animal. Examples include dry beans, eggs, mushrooms and raw meat.

Minimally processed foods are nutritionally the same as unprocessed foods, and nothing has been added to them. Examples include pasteurized milk, bagged salads or prewashed fruit.

Processed foods have had salt, sugar and/or oil added to help preserve the food or to make the food tastier. Typically, only a few ingredients have been added. Examples include canned beans, salted nuts, frozen fruits or vegetables, and cheese.

Moderately processed foods may have added natural sweeteners, such as honey or sugar, or preservatives, such as vinegar. These products still usually have a few more ingredients, but the list shouldn’t be long. Examples include jarred pasta sauce, salad dressings and cake mixes.

Ultra processed foods may have hydrogenated oils, fats, salts or sugars added to improve shelf life and taste. These are industrial formulated foods that usually have many ingredients. The main purpose for ultra processed foods is to create products that are ready to eat, to drink or to heat. This group accounts for more than half of what a typical American eats. Ultra processed foods will have some nutrients lost and some undesirable ingredients added. Examples include prepackaged foods, frozen pizzas or meals, chips, energy bars and soft drinks.

Some processed foods can be beneficial for your health. Foods fortified with specific nutrients can help prevent deficiencies and health problems in certain populations. Examples include milk fortified with vitamin D to prevent rickets, infant cereal fortified with iron to prevent anemia and wheat flour fortified with folic acid to prevent birth defects. Processed foods also make our food safer, allowing for a longer storage periods, as well as year round availability. Some minimally processed foods make nutritious convenience foods for busy people, such as bagged salads or jarred pasta sauce.

Ultra processed foods are engineered for overconsumption. A massive amount of money is spent on making food as desirable as possible. These foods are often very easy to chew and swallow, since most of the fiber has been taken out. They are also low in nutrients and often contain many artificial ingredients. Ultra processed foods are incredibly rewarding to our brain and can override our mechanisms that work to keep us in energy balance. They are hyperpalatable, making them tastier and more desirable than less complex foods. In other words, the ultra processed foods are so pleasurable, inexpensive and easy to eat that they tend to be consumed in excess.

So what should you do?

Make unprocessed and minimally processed foods the basis of your diet. Choose whole, single-ingredient foods when shopping. These will require a little more planning and preparation but can be as simple as boiling water for pasta and using a jarred sauce along with a salad from a bag, instead of buying a microwave meal.

Consume moderately processed foods in small amounts. Read the ingredient list and look for a short list of ingredients.

Avoid ultra-processed foods as much as possible, including fast foods.

If you crave “junk foods,” make them yourself. Homemade cookies or French fries (while not perfect) are still healthier for you than what you can buy.

Anita Marlay, R.D., L.D., is a dietitian in the Cardiopulmonary Rehab department at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Mo.