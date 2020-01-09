With the recent shooting in a Texas church, I am reminded of the 1970’s hit song by the Temptations, “Ball of Confusion,” where it speaks of the chaos society finds itself in, in a decade. Once again, the platform for election by some is ‘more gun control!’ As if they have never heard of the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights. Notice, it is a statement of our ‘Rights,’ not privileges, handed out at the whim and pleasant of the Government. It has never been guns, bullets, manufacturers, or the NRA that took lives, it was the conscience decision of evil individuals who did that. Evil individuals who are confused by what the media (in every form), and our so-called ‘representatives’ are saying. Never mind that people are killed everyday in cities across the nation by individuals using ‘guns,’ or that unplanned parenthood murders the unborn, because that doesn’t fit into the narrative.

Why are people confused? Because they have been falsely taught that we are nothing more than the product of evolution; having evolved into animals who must act on their what their senses tell them. Then there is the confusion brought about by those who teach we are born horribly depraved, only thinking about sin, and there is nothing they can do about it. Put those two errors together along with the encouragement of Politicians to create chaos on the streets with anyone who disagrees with them ideologically, and it’s no wonder we find individuals who choose to join the madness by becoming a bully. Oh, and wasn’t there a campaign to stop bullying? Yet, isn’t that exactly what is occurring through such groups as “Antifa?” Yet another case of confusion. What ever happened to “Love thy neighbor as thyself (Galatians 5:14), and “doing unto others as we would have others do unto us” (Matthew 7:12)? Evil does exist, as does the god of this world who loves the fact that we no longer care for one another or have meaningful dialog to work out our differences (2 Corinthians 4:4). The real answer is not ‘gun control,’ but controlling one’s mind by seeking God and His will (Jeremiah 10:23; Ecclesiastes 12:13).

Michael Demory, evangelist

For the Mexico Church of Christ