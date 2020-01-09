JEFFERSON CITY — A Kansas man who spent nearly four decades in prison for a suburban St. Louis bar robbery in which an off-duty police officer and a chemist were killed has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs in central Missouri while he was on parole.

Robert Lucious Toney, 67, of Olathe, Kansas, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Jefferson City to distributing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and crossing state lines in aid of a racketeering enterprise. He faces between 10 years and life in prison.

Toney was paroled in 2010 after spending 38 years in prison for participating in the deadly robbery at Cousin Hugo's Tavern in Maplewood on St. Patrick's Day in 1972. During the heist, John Gallino was shot in the head after one of the robbers learned he was a policeman in nearby Crestwood. Another patron of the bar, chemical clinical research chemist John Hagerty, was killed as well.

Toney got into trouble again about a year ago. The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that Toney sold an undercover law enforcement officer 2 ounces of methamphetamine for $1,400 in December 2018 at a restaurant in Columbia.

He was arrested one month later when he met the undercover officer at a Kingdom City restaurant with methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine hidden under his car's gas tank lid. The release said he was planning to sell the drugs to the officer for $3,200.