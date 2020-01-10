Boone County will have no medical marijuana-infused product makers.

The Department of Health and Senior Services issued the latest round of license approvals Friday, granting four licenses to two applicants from Audrain County, one license in Cole County and denying 29 other applications in Boone, Audrain, Callaway, Cole, Cooper and Randolph counties.

Warrick Wadman, who was also denied an application for marijuana cultivation, said he's disappointed his Mo Cann Crush proposal didn't score well enough to win a license.

"I was about the middle of the pack, maybe a little bit lower," Wadman said. "Somebody would have had to have made a significant mistake in grading. I have to believe somewhat in the system, somewaht that in the scoring, they were fair."

The state approved 86 licenses for marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities, the minimum number required by the constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana, and denied 337 others. The department approved three applications from Standar Wellness of Vandalia in eastern Audrain County and one from 1913 Holdings, also of Vandalia.

The announcement Friday is the third of four rounds of licensing announcements. The final approvals and denials, for 192 dispensary licenses, is scheduled for Jan. 24. In the first round, announced Dec. 20, a Fayette company, Inovatia AgriTesting Services, was awarded one of 10 licenses to test medical marijuana.

In all, there were eight applications for infused-product manufacturing licenses from Boone County, five from Audrain County, six from Callaway County, four from Cole County, six from Cooper County and five from Randolph County.

Attorneys from applicants who have been denied are already seeking clients for a potential class-action lawsuit against the department, Wadman said. His score, 1,179 points is about 350 points lower than the lowest score that won approval.

He said he does not plan to sue at this time.

"The resources to fight that would be significant," Wadman said. "It is one of those things. I should have done a better job of putting the plan together."

A lawsuit has already been filed over the cultivation license decisions, which were announced Dec. 26. Paul Callicoat of Sarcoxie and his family sued after their application for a license was among hundreds that the agency denied. They planned to convert their 70-acre property into a cultivation site. A Cole County judge denied a request for a restraining order sought by the Callicoats but their lawsuit is still active.

No cultivation licenses were issued for Boone County applicants.

In an email, Brandon Lynaugh of Standard Wellness said he thought the process was fair and consistent with how other states award licenses. Standard Wellness was awarded three cultivation licenses.

"Our focus now shifts to construction of our cultivation facility that will house our processing operation," Lynaugh wrote.

Among those denied licenses is Cresco Labs of Missouri, which sought 12 licenses including three in Boonville. All 12 applications scored above the lowest-scoring approved license but were denied.

The lowest scoring license approved was Bloom Medicinals of Mo in Plattsburg, with 1526.16 points and the higest was VMO-Ops Inc. of St. Louis, with 1,680 points.

No one from Cresco Labs could be reached for comment on the licensing decision.

