Audrain County Routes BB and AA will be affected Monday and Tuesday, respectively, by culvert work by Missouri Department of Transportation.

Route BB will be closed 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday just east of Audrain County roads 629 and 777 to 1 mile west of county road 637 for the culvert replacement.

Route AA, south, will be closed 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday from Route BB to county road 708 for its culvert replacement.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during work, which is weather dependent and may be rescheduled or delayed.