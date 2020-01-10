Multiple structures were damaged Thursday evening due a carport fire in the 800 block of West Monroe. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mexico Public Safety personnel were called to the blaze at about 5:18 p.m. The fire had spread from the carport to an adjacent home and privacy fence. Public safety contained and extinguished the fire.

The carport was a complete loss and other structures suffered a small amount of damage, according to a department news release.