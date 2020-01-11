An Independence man faces up to 25 years in federal prison for illegal drug and gun possession.

Devin Cofer, 24, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Kansas City to one count each of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

With his guilty plea, Cofer admitted he had .40-caliber and 9mm semi-automatic handguns on April 19, 2019. According to court documents, Cofer was a daily meth user and traded three grams of meth and $50 for the 9mm gun.

Cofer also admitted that he possessed about 86 grams of meth, which he intended to distribute, on May 17, 2019, as well as two semi-automatic handguns. Cofer admitted that he purchased one of the guns two days prior by trading seven grams of meth and purchased the other gun from a “dope guy.”

Under federal statutes, Cofer faces up to 20 years for drug trafficking, plus a consecutive mandatory minimum of five years for the firearms count. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The case is being prosecuted by a special assistant from the Missouri Attorney General's office as part of the Safer Streets Initiative against violent crime. Independence Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.