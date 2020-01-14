The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated this weekend and Monday in Mexico.

The community celebration will kick off 5 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 400 Lakeview Road. Dr. King memorabilia will be on display and refreshments will be served afterward.

The celebrations will continue 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Methodist Church, 604 Johnson St., with a prayer breakfast. Participants will then march to the Audrain County Courthouse at 11:15 a.m. The noonday service will start at noon at the courthouse.

Guest speaker for the noonday service is the Rev. Dr. Marrix Seymore. He is the dean of education at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. He also mentors The Academy for Men of Color in Education at Lincoln University.

Seymore received his bachelor's in elementary education and master's degree in education from Prairie View A&M University in Texas. He received his doctorate in organizational leadership from North Central University of Arizona. He has worked at educational organizations and institutions in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland and California.

He is the dean of leadership development and director of Christian education for 3rd Episcopal District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. He is the founder of the MoreSey Foundation, with its signature program,"I've Got Shoulders," a campaign designed to highlight the narrative of people of color by people of color.