A Moberly woman was arrested Saturday night after police allegedly found several bags filled with various narcotics in her car.

Dorothy Tolson, 46, was charged Sunday with five counts of delivery of controlled substance, all of which were reportedly schedule 4 narcotics.

An officer on patrol near Franklin and Hagood streets spotted a 2011 Mitsubishi Gallant, driven by Tolson, which had the license plate registration of a Mercury. The officer stopped Tolson and she consented to a search of the vehicle.

While exiting the vehicle, Tolson reportedly tried to move a silver drawstring backpack. The officer told her to leave the bag where it was. When the officer checked the bag, he reportedly found multiple pill bottles, drug paraphernalia and several plastic bags filled with an assortment of drugs, according to charging documents.

The officer found 16 Diazepam pills, six Lorazepam pills, three Clonazepam pills, two Zolpidem pills, one gram of marijuana and three grams of methamphetamine, most of which were packaged separately in small plastic baggies. Police also found a scale, a glass meth pipe, two “one-hitter” marijuana pipes and cotton, which is commonly used as a filter when injecting narcotics.

When asked if she knew what officers found, Tolson reportedly admitted on the scene that there were drugs in the bag. She reportedly told officers that she would occasionally sell marijuana and meth to her friends whenever she needed to make money. She reportedly told officers that the pills were not hers, but that she had them for several days and was “going to look them up to see what they were,” according to court documents.

At the time of arrest, Tolson was on probation for drug possession in Chariton County. She also has four prior convictions for narcotics-related offenses.

Tolson posted a $15,000 bond and was released from the Randolph County Jail.