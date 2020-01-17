A 1992 Chevrolet grain truck and one train car were damaged Thursday morning when the truck attempted a crossing and was hit by the braking train. There were no reported injuries.

Gary P. Reidel, 75, of Centralia was driving the grain truck eastbound at about 9:05 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Boulevard and was attempting to go around an Ozark Valley Railroad truck which was stopped at the crossing. The Ozark Valley truck was attempting to stop traffic due to an approaching train, according to a Mexico Department of Public Safety news release.

Reidel reportedly did not see the train, which already was slowing as it was reaching the crossing. The truck was struck before the train could stop.