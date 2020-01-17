Two area residents were arrested respectively Thursday in connection to the 2017 killing of New Florence resident Ben Renick.

Lynlee Jo Renick, 31, was arrested 12:01 p.m. in Columbia, while Michael K. Humphrey, 35, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. in Jefferson City. Both are held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail on respective charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Lynlee is alleged to have killed Ben Renick, while Humphrey is alleged to have cleaned up evidence.

Ben Renick, 29, was found in the evening hours of June 8, 2017 at Renick's Reptiles in New Florence, and had died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release. The investigation was conducted by the highway patrol Troop F Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Lynlee Renick, the wife of Ben Renick, notified authorities of finding Ben Renick’s body after she first called her brother-in-law, according to a probable cause written by Trooper Nathaniel Schaffer.

An unnamed individual interviewed by Schaffer provided background for investigators.

The unnamed person was in an extramarital relationship with Lynlee Renick at the time of the alleged murder. The pair had a child together and the relationship continued until about mid-2019. Schaffer interviewed the person Jan. 14, 2019, where information related to the alleged killing was provided, according to the probable cause. The person previously had been interviewed by law enforcement August 10, 2017 but denied knowing anything at that time.

The individual and Lynlee Renick allegedly discussed the killing over multiple conversations. Renick placed cell phones in other rooms when they discussed the crime, because she was concerned law enforcement officers could listen to their conversation, according to the probable cause statement.

The individual would on multiple occasions ask Renick to recount the story to see if it had changed, but said it was consistent.

Ben Renick allegedly was aware that Lynlee Renick’s business, Ascension Spa, in Columbia, was losing money. Facebook records obtained with a search warrant indicate Ben Renick had discovered Lynlee Renick was behind on paying rent for her business. The bank financing the spa had reached out to Ben Renick after failing to reach Lynlee Renick. Ben Renick was angered over the financial status of the spa, which allegedly had several overdue bills and Lynlee Renick’s bank account was constantly overdrawn, according to the probable cause statement.

Lynlee Renick allegedly confided in a spa coworker and friend that her relationship with Ben Renick was not going well and they allegedly crafted a plan to kill Ben Renick. Lynlee Renick allegedly justified this by saying to the unnamed individual that Ben Renick had the financial means to take her children away and that he was allegedly drugging her to make her look like an addict. The unnamed person did not believe Lynlee’s version of events, according to the probable cause.

The individual said that the killing of Ben Renick was allegedly not Lynlee’s first attempt, having previously given him a protein drink allegedly laced with “an enormous amount of narcotics,” which was confirmed through Facebook messages, according to the statement. Lynlee Renick allegedly claimed it was food poisoning and that she was ill as well. She was, however, able to go to work the next day, while Ben Renick was unable to get out of bed, according to the probable cause.

Lynlee Renick and her friend made contact with Renick’s ex-boyfriend, Humphrey, after the failed attempt with the protein shake.

They had minimal communication while planning and would try to meet in person, sometimes at the spa by Humphrey booking a massage, according to the probable cause. They allegedly wanted to keep communications off cell phones.

The unnamed individual said that on the day of Ben Renick’s killing, Humphrey had visited the spa, with Lynlee Renick and Humphrey leaving in Humphrey’s vehicle.

The investigation found that Humphrey visited the spa on the day of the killing. Humphrey reported he did not get a massage, but was working on his car in the parking lot with Lynlee Renick’s assistance. The pair had frequent communications before the killing, but after, all communication ceased, according to the statement.

Lynlee Renick fueled up Humphrey’s vehicle at the Break Time on Grindstone Avenue in Columbia. She was upset Humphrey planned to bring a gun and gloves, but had not bought fuel.

They then went to the farm where Renick’s Reptiles was located. Lynlee Renick allegedly told Humphrey the plan was for him to kill Ben Renick, but Humphrey said he was uncomfortable doing it in case Lynlee Renick later regretted the decision.

Lynlee Renick introduced Humphrey to Ben Renick, who was outside the snake facility throwing away trash. After seeing the snakes, Lynlee told Ben Renick that she and Humphrey were leaving. They allegedly retrieved the gun, went back into the snake facility, and Lynlee Renick is alleged to have shot Ben multiple times. Lynlee returned to the vehicle while Humphrey retrieved shell casings, according to the statement.

Evidence indicated that shell casings were retrieved except for those that were not visible without a more thorough search, according to the probable cause. Lynlee Renick and Humphreys then returned to Columbia to the spa where Lynlee and her friend went to the spray tan salon, which is where Lynlee removed her clothes and showered. The friend allegedly bagged up the clothes and gave them to Humphrey to get rid of.

Lynlee and Humphrey had left their phones at the spa with Lynlee’s friend allegedly sending messages to make it seem like she Lynlee was at the spa, according to the statement. The unnamed individual said they believed they were receiving text messages from Lynlee on the day of the killing, but was allegedly later told by Lynlee that they were from her friend. The individual also said Lynlee had planned a date night with Ben Renick the night of the killing to make him believe their relationship was still good.

During an interview with Humphrey, Schaffer learned Lynlee Renick’s friend had contacted Humphrey a day after Lynlee Renick’s interview with Troop F to let him know police sought to interview him. When the friend was asked about this phone call, she said she was calling clients to let them know they could not perform massages for a period of time, according to the statement.