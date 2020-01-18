Chelsea Brandriff has fought years of bullying and discrimination due to her illness, but her biggest battle is shaping up to be in trying to receive services she is entitled to, the lack of which, she and caretakers say, is putting her health in serious jeopardy.

The 30-year-old has myotonic muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease which causes a number of issues, including severe weakness and degeneration of the muscles. Brandriff currently lives in rural Boone County with her mother Mary Morris, who also has the disease. However, Morris’s own health is now failing to the point she can no longer take care of her daughter.

“I have the same degenerative disease and as time goes on I am getting worse and worse,” Morris said, while fighting back tears. “I used to be able to take her out in her wheelchair and go and do things, but I can no longer lift her or her wheelchair anymore. It’s very difficult. I would like to be able to take care of her and do things for her, but I can’t.”

Brandriff has a tracheotomy tube and requires daily feeding assistance, which she says is a simple matter but one her mother can no longer complete because the disease has caused Morris to lose strength in her fingers. Currently, her nurses can not visit every day or on the weekends and in the winter months adverse weather conditions limit travel to her rural location.

Since November, Brandriff has lost 13 pounds and currently weighs only 67 pounds. Catherine Griffin has been the family’s nurse for six years now and said if Brandriff does not soon receive the services she needs, she will continue to waste away.

“She needs to be able to get out and move around,” Griffin said. “She has lost a lot of weight because she doesn't have full-time nursing staff. She is not getting her feeding every night or a nurse to make sure she gets an adequate amount of food for evening meals. If she continues at this rate she will starve and waste away.”

Due to her failing health and on the advice of physicians and caretakers, Brandriff in November was awarded a crisis comprehensive Medicaid waiver through the Department of Mental Health. The waiver would allow her to get housing in Columbia, or a more urban area, and other support services she needs, something she wants desperately.

Brandriff wants to attend day programs and other activities and be a part of the community like her peers. She says her disease, which has kept her in the confines of her home all her life, is akin to “being dead.” She is asking the public to visit her Facebook page to learn more about her struggle and leave messages of support.

“I want a normal life, with a pet and what I want in my house” Brandriff said. “I am 30 years old. I need to get out more and make some more friends who are like me.”

Shortly after being granted the waiver, however, Morris said she received a call from the department informing her the services provided by the waiver would be on hold due to Brandriff’s overnight use of ventilator to keep her lungs from deteriorating further, as there are no local providers of that service.

Morris said she was told if the situation was urgent, she should seek placement for her daughter in a nursing home.

“I don’t understand why they don’t want her to have a life of her own,” Morris said. “They have done nothing to help. They want me to put her in a nursing home.”

Debra Walker, the department's acting deputy director of public and legislative affairs, said the agency can not comment on an individual's case, but said there are very few in-home providers of ventilator services in Missouri currently.

“Currently, the Department of Mental Health Division of Developmental Disabilities is contracted with the only two providers in Missouri who offer ventilation care services,” Walker wrote in an email. “At this time, both providers are at capacity and cannot take new clients needing ventilation care. Only one of these providers is located in the mid-Missouri area.”

Walker said provider relations teams work to try and obtain services patients need, but demand for ventilator services is low and few providers have responded. She writes she could not confirm an exact timeline as to when a service provider can be approved that could serve Brandriff, but estimates it will take “a couple months.”

Clark Supported Living in Columbia founder and registered nurse Zondra Clark says her team can provide the ventilator service for Brandriff and Clark is trying to expedite the DMH approval process.

“Clark has a team of nurses that Chelsea loves,” Clark said. “They have decades of experience supporting individuals who require mechanical ventilation.”

The bureaucratic stall is more serious than the state realizes, says Family Nurse Practitioner Larry Wilke, the executive director and founder of Wilkes Wellness Service in Chicago. He was made aware of Brandriff’s case a few months ago and said it “touches his heart,” as it mirrors many others where patients suffer while waiting for policies to enable funding.

“In Chelsea’s case, the State of Missouri has likely failed to grasp the gravity of her medical compromise. Individuals with degenerative neuromuscular diseases like her face increased risk of morbidity and mortality without adequate nutrition and activity. It can be a real problem to reconcile the real life risk of death against red tape and funding concerns that may be stalling her placement.

“Chelsea’s life is at stake. She is in essence starving as her muscles waste away at an accelerated rate.”

