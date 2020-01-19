Students at Blue Ridge Elementary School will be in school in June 2022 after the school year has ended for other students if a plan being discussed among some Columbia Public Schools administrators moves forward.

While more school districts are considering four-day weeks, the Columbia district is looking at moving in the other direction to a year-round model, at least for Blue Ridge.

Officials stressed that planning is in its very early stages — what Superintendent Peter Stiepleman called the caterpillar stage in terms of a butterfly's development.

Blue Ridge Principal Mark Burlison is advocating for the change and brought the idea to Stiepleman's attention. Stiepleman mentioned year-round school in an appearance at the Muleskinners Democratic Party club just before he became superintendent, but he had not raised the issue publicly since then.

“I think we as a community are going to have to rethink how we do school,” he said in June 2014. “It may involve re-evaluating the calendar.”

Moving to the year-round model would eliminate what has been describe as the "summer slide," the well-researched decline in student academic achievement when they return to school after the summer break, Burlison said.

"I think this would be huge for our kids," Burlison said. "They don't lose the academics over the summer."

The key to success of the idea would be leadership, Stiepleman said.

"Students would spend more time in our caring environment" at the school," Stiepleman said. "You've got to have a great principal."

The student population at Blue Ridge is highly mobile, moving in and out of the school regularly, Stiepleman said.

When the school looked at students who had remained at the school consistently from kindergarten through fifth grade, they had higher academic achievement than other students. Consistency and stability is needed when there is the level of student mobility present at Blue Ridge, Stiepleman said.

"That's why we're thinking this might be a good model," Stiepleman said.

The school would be fully staffed throughout the year. School meals and transportation would be provided as during the regular school year, the officials said.

The school district can receive state funding based on the year-round attendance at the school, said school district Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur.

She has not done any cost estimates, but said the state funding should offset some of the additional cost.

Students can't be required to attend school year-round, McArthur said.

Burlison said he didn't think he would have a problem convincing parents of the benefits of year-round school.

"You think about providing meals and education all year, to me that's a big burden off parents," Burlison said.

Students and parents would have time off under the model under consideration. It's expected to add 31 days to the Blue Ridge school year. Students, teachers and staff would be off the week of July 4, the first two weeks of August and the usual spring and winter breaks.

Two elementary schools in the North Kansas City School District - Winwood and Crestview - have operated under the model since summer 2015.

Burlison said he has looked closely at Winwood Elementary School, which more closely resembles Blue Ridge's student population. He has been in contact with Winwood Principal Leah Copeland in working on his plan.

Copeland didn't respond to a request for a phone interview, instead referring a reporter to the district spokeswoman. The spokeswoman didn't respond.

In a video on the school's home page touting the benefits of year-round school, Copeland says students who attend her school for all six years will have attended an additional year of school. The summer slide there is nonexistent, she said in the video.

Academic achievement at both Winwood and Crestview elementary schools have declined since 2017, based on state assessments.

In 2017, 64 percent of Winwood students were advanced or proficient in English, declining to 38.4 percent in 2019. In math, 58.8 percent of students scored in the top levels in 2017, dropping to 49.1 percent in 2019.

At Crestview Elementary School in 2017, 68 percent of students were proficient or advanced in English, declining to 49.1 percent in 2019. In math, the declined was from 68.5 percent in 2017 to 41.7 percent in 2019.

Presented with the information Stiepleman deferred to North Kansas City school district officials.

"Being in the caterpillar stage allows us a chance to keep learning," he said.

This could be a way to close the achievement gap between black and white students at the school, Burlison said. He first began looking into the idea as an assistant principal at Mill Creek Elementary School.

"I needed to have them there longer," Burlison said of the students.

The year-round model would provide continuity for students, Stiepleman said.

"We wouldn't pursue it if we didn't have the leadership," Stiepleman said.

There hasn't been any discussion about expanding year-round school beyond Blue Ridge, Stiepleman said.

"I don't see this as a model the entire district needs," he said. "We see this as a way to hold on to kids."

Any plan would need to be approved by the Board of Education, Stiepleman said.

Burlison said he has had conversations with school board members about his idea.

