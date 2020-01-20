CAPE GIRARDEAU — Two men are in custody after officers were shot at and a police vehicle was intentionally rammed during a chase that began in Cape Girardeau and ended in Illinois, authorities said.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said no one was injured in the incident Saturday night.

The chase began when Cape Girardeau police officers tried to stop a pickup truck in Cape Girardeau and the driver fled. Hann says the truck driver, 31-year-old Charles Franz Jr.. of Cape Girardeau, intentionally rammed a police vehicle before driving across the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Illinois, The Southeast Missourian reported.

During the pursuit in Illinois, a passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Cameron W. Cook of Scott City, shot at the officers, Hann stated. The chase ended when the truck wrecked.

Franz is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond for potential charges of felony assault on a law enforcement officer and felony resisting arrest, Cook was arrested on existing warrants from another agency.

Both men are being held at the Tri-County Justice and Detention Center in Ullin, Illinois. More charges are pending in Illinois, Hann said.