The accident that shut down Interstate 70 for more than three hours Monday involved 20 cars and trucks but only two motorists were injured, one seriously, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The incident took place at 12:55 p.m. just at the west end of the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport, according to the patrol's online accident report.

Andrew Boyer, 19, of Eureka, suffered serious injuries and Patricia Henning, 69, of Overland Park suffered moderate injuries, the patrol stated. Both were taken to University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.

The accident began when a 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by Lindsey Felten, 32, of New Franklin, crashed and came to a stop blocking both lanes of westbound traffic. The other 19 vehicles involved were unable to stop on the snow-slickened highway.

Two semitrucks and 18 cars in all were involved in the wreck.