An Independence man faces murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting last September that stemmed from a drug sale.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Demarco Watkins, 21, with second-degree murder, first-robbery, second-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a gun. Watkins, who was arrested Tuesday, also had active felony warrants for unlawful gun possession and second-degree robbery.

The shooting happened Sept. 21 in the View High Lake Apartments at the 98000 block of Willow Avenue in southeast Kansas City. Police found two gunshot victims, including Robiell Avilla, who died, and a third uninjured victim who had been in Avilla's vehicle.

According to court documents, the uninjured victim told police they had gone to the apartments to buy marijuana but instead got robbed at gunpoint, while a second suspect fired shots from outside the vehicle, hitting the driver and front passenger. Detectives searched Avilla's phone and found he had communicated with Watkins. One of the victims identified both Watkins and another suspect in the case from photo lineups, and another victim identified the other suspect but not Watkins due to seeing just one face.

A second defendant has already been charged in this case. Prosecutors requested a $200,000 bond.