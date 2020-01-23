The Audrain County Sheriff's Office since Dec. 4 have conducted a number of burglary investigations. The department also worked with the Callaway and Boone County Sheriff's offices, which had similar burglary reports. Investigations led to the search of a rural Centralia residence for the stolen items. The investigation is ongoing, and additional suspects are sought.

Two men were arrested Dec. 22 and Jan. 15, respectively, in connection to multiple burglaries.

Jacob A. Campbell, 21, of Mexico, was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant for drug violations, according to a department news release. He is being held in the Audrain County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. He also was charged with felony stealing, fourth or subsequent offense in 10 years, second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, all felonies.

Austin W. Creason, 24, of rural Centralia was arrested and charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more, second-degree burglary, and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, all felonies. He is being held at the jail without bond. He also was charged with second-degree burglary and stealing, $750 or more from Callaway County.

The sheriff's office received two separate burglary reports Dec. 4 in southwest Audrain County. Multiple tools were allegedly taken from a Missouri Route D structure, and the same victim reported a freight trailer stolen from a different property on Audrain County Road 948.

The Dec. 4 victim also reported the theft of nearly $1,000 in power tools Dec. 19 from a building on Route D. The person also reported a vehicle theft Dec. 22 from the Route D property. Another Audrain County resident reported the theft of numerous tools and a 2006 Ford F-350 on Dec. 22. Creason and Campbell were allegedly at the property in an attempt to steal fuel. The pair were seen in surveillance camera footage driving up to the property and entering a structure on the property, according to a probable cause.

A deputy in the evening hours of Dec. 22 recognized one of the stolen vehicles, a gray 2007 Chevrolet Duramax, and a small pursuit took place, according to the release. Deputies found the stolen items and drugs in the truck and arrested Campbell. The other stolen vehicle was abandoned and recovered in Boone County near Creason’s residence.

A firearm was reportedly stolen from Callaway County, Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller said. Boone County is seeking an unlawful possession of a firearm charge, he said. That charge has not yet been applied to either suspect, according to court documents.

Deputies obtained a search warrant Dec. 24 to search a residence on Remie Road in rural Centralia in Boone County reportedly belonging to Creason. Stolen firearms, tools and other property were recovered. Creason was later arrested Jan. 15.