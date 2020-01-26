Turf for Mexico High School's athletic fields was to arrive Friday in preparation of its installation starting Monday, said Superintendent Zach Templeton at Tuesday's board of education meeting.

There have been some delays due to winter weather, and there will be a minimal project cost increase as power sources and outlets are reconfigured at the fields.

"Excavation is done at the baseball and football fields. Drainage systems are in and the rock is down,” Templeton said. “Today, they were working on the drainage at the soccer field. Once they've gotten that finished, then the rock will go down.”

Concrete work also is complete at the baseball and football fields, and about 90% of the concrete work at the soccer field is finished. Footings for football goal posts also are poured.

Turf crews were supposed to start bringing in equipment on Tuesday but was delayed Monday by inclement weather. "When temperatures are below freezing, it's not a good time to do the installation," Templeton said.

Turf will be installed on the baseball field first.

Coach Steve Haag has asked if there would be a way to run an additional power outlet to the play clock on the football field, Templeton said. The team was previously running extension cords out from the entrance and concession area, which are potential trip hazards.

Power to the play clock comes from the center of the football grandstand, underground to the clock.

There is a proposal to run a line from the new electric box at the soccer field under the track to the play clock. Since the power would be coming from a different source than from the centerfield box, another outlet on a post could be placed at the edge of the track at the football field.

"We can do one of two things. Our people can put an outlet [at the grandstand], or we can try to tie on for about $1,400, which puts the outlet inside the track," Templeton said.

Running electricity from the new power box at the soccer field and boring under the track will cost about $4,265.

"It's not an amount we can't afford to do. Putting it there might serve a great purpose for us [in future]. Right now it's just eliminating extension cords," Templeton said.

The plan is to bore 220 feet for the electric line for two 20-amp circuits at the delay of game clock at a cost of $4,265. The other portion is the installation of one 20-amp circuit at the 50-yard line on a post for $1,340. This means a total additional project cost of $5,605. The board approved the additional project.

Double honors

School resource officers Kevin Patrick and Patrick Carey also were recognized Tuesday for their service to the district since Jan. 9 was National Law Enforcement Day. They received a token of appreciation from board President Dustin Pascoe.

"Obviously, everybody in the district appreciates what it is you do. We value everything you do for us," he said.

Brenan Wilson also was recognized Tuesday as the district's honorary superintendent. Wilson submitted his candidacy for the position when he learned that Templeton would be retiring in June.

"Brenan has a large passion for Mexico School District and for the school [weather] closings, events happening at the school, so he thought he would be a good candidate for superintendent," board Treasurer Kelli Teel said.

Teel wanted to give Wilson the same chance as any other candidate for superintendent and conducted an interview with him during Tuesday's meeting.

"Brenan knows there are special requirements to be superintendent and that he may not meet every requirement, but we're going to talk to him for a little bit and see what he has in mind for Mexico Public Schools," Teel said.

Wilson would like to be superintendent so he can call snow days and make sure roads are safe for students, he said.

"I [want] to keep our schools safe," Wilson said. "I want the parking lots safe for teachers and students."

Wilson posts to Facebook to let students know school was called off due to snow and other district announcements. Teel asked him to continue doing that and gave him a plaque naming him honorary superintendent for the 2020-21 school year.

"It's very important that our superintendent have a college education," Teel said. "So, we're going to have to hire someone that's been to college. It's super important to us for you to continue to make your Facebook posts. You get to do everything that [Templeton] can't."

