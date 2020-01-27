The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Mix 92.7 recently held their monthly networking social at Vista Grande in Osage Beach on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Vista Grande provided a cash bar and appetizers, and attendees had the opportunity to network with their peers. Both the Lake Area Chamber and Mix 92.7 would like to thank Vista Grande for hosting the event. The Lake Area Chamber and Mix 92.7 will hold their next networking social at Tucker's Shuckers Oyster & Tap. For more information, please call (573) 964-1008 or visit www.LakeAreaChamber.com