A Boonville woman was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for her crimes in a 2016 high speed chase where shots were fired at officers and several commercial trucks on Interstate 70.

Victoria Ann Buol pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes in August 2019 to two counts of destruction of a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a stolen firearm, according to court documents.

Buol is the second defendant in the case to plead guilty in the case. Russell Dean Moore, Jr., 27, of Fulton, Mo., pleaded guilty to the same charges in December 2017. He was later sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

In charging documents, officer David Wilson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote the April 7, 2016 pursuit began after Boone Sheriff’s Sgt. Kenneth Boyce spotted a stolen jeep at the Midway Travel Center just west of Columbia.

As Boyce walked toward the Jeep he spotted Buol sliding into the driver seat and driving away. She picked up Moore in the parking lot and the two drove onto Highway 40, with Moore tailing behind.

The two refused to pull over and as the vehicle crossed Interstate 70, Moore shot at the deputy several times. According to the affidavit, Moore and Buol drove away and the pursuit continued. Boyce’s vehicle was struck by a bullet disabling it as other officers continued the pursuit. The pursuit then moved onto I-70.

Moore took aim at several tractor-trailers traveling on the interstate, nearly striking one driver. Authorities continued to pursue the Jeep until it ran out of gas near Callaway County Road 172. Both were then taken into custody and admitted to firing at officers and the trucks, according to the affidavit.

