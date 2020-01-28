Helping community members who need it most and pedestrian safety should be top priorities of the city, said Mexico City Council candidate Thomas Hugo.

Hugo said he will be a voice for the community as a council member and is open to working with residents. "I think that I can have positive input on what the people want in this town and need,” he said. “I think I can be a voice for [their issues].”

Hugo wants to tighten city budgets like that of Parks and Recreation programs while still prioritizing safety. "I think there is an overindulgence that other departments and companies could be paying for, rather than the city covering those bills," he said, referencing sewers and utility bills.

Hugo moved to Mexico in 2002 with his seven children from Southern California. The youngest of his children is now 17. His mother, who was living in O’Fallon, encouraged him to move to Missouri for the lower cost of living. He retired after working in construction from 1984 to 2012. He owned Painting by Tom in Mexico and also briefly worked as an over-the-road trucker.

Hugo said he wants to prevent his difficult experiences from happening to other Mexico residents. One of these experiences was a 2013 charge for sexual misconduct at the Mexico YMCA after it was alleged that he inappropriately touched himself while a 13-year-old was in the locker room. Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger dismissed the case. Hugo’s doctor reportedly confirmed he has a skin condition that requires lotion after showering.

“After consultation with the victim and review of all evidence in the case, the state did not believe it would be able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Shellabarger wrote in an email.

Hugo said the focus should be on community needs, not his past issues. "In all, I was innocent of everything I was ever accused of. That's not the issue here. The issue is with the city council," he said. "I think I have a positive attitude. I know what people want and need and what the community would need."

Hugo said the city should focus on pedestrian sidewalk safety. The council adopted a 30-year plan in March to update city sidewalks to be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act rules. This applies to already constructed sidewalks in Mexico. Hugo would like to see the construction of new sidewalks, in particular along Teal Lake Road.

"The busiest area and most populated with young adults and children is along Teal Lake. I would like to see a sidewalk along there very soon because of the new development and new housing," Hugo said.

cdunlap@gatehousemedia.com