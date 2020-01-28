A Mexico man with eight outstanding warrants was arrested Monday after Mexico Public Safety responded to a fire at a vacant house.

Public safety responded at about 10:04 a.m. to the house in the 900 block of Union Street. Smoke was reportedly seen coming from the house. Theodore L. Lewis, 54, was reportedly staying in the home's garage and was burning household items for warmth.

Public safety extinguished the fire with no further damage to the house or reported injuries.

Lewis was charged with first-degree trespassing, a misdemeanor. According to court documents, he has a history of felony stealing charges and a 2019 charge of failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted of second-degree statutory rape in 2004.