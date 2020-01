A Mexico teen was arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing from motor vehicles.

Mexico Public Safety received reports of suspicious activity and thefts from vehicles at about 7 p.m. Residents were able to provide suspect information to police, and Styles M. Fountain, 19, was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Breckenridge. Evidence reportedly linked Fountain to the thefts.

He was later released pending formal charges.