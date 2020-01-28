A total of 56 houses were sold in December by Heart of Missouri Board of of Realtors members. The monthly statistics provide information on the area's real estate market.

Total sales in December were $9.2 million. The median sales prices decreased to $124,150, a .17% reduction when compared to November. Interests rates increased slightly as well, but remain historically low. The national average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage in December went to 3.72% from 3.70% in November, according to Freddie Mac. Last year's December interest rate was 4.64%.

Heart of Missouri Board of Realtors was established September 1980 and serves several area real estate markets. It has 175 members and they reside in Audrain, Boone, Callaway and Cole counties.