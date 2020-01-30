Heading into the final stretch before the April 7 mayoral election, three-term incumbent Carson Ross has outpaced his three challengers in raising campaign money.

Council Members Susan Culpepper and Chris Lievsay and former council member Dale Carter are challenging the mayor.

Ross started last year with $25,000 in his campaign coffers, has raised more than $10,900 and has spent $5,120, according to the most recent reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Top contributors over the past year include:

• $2,500: Michael McGraw, Lee's Summit.

• $1,000: Allen Lefko, Grain Valley; Russell Meyer; Marc Taormina, Lee's Summit

$500: William Cosentino, Prairie Village, Kansas; John Belfonte, Independence; Victor Cosentino, Prairie Village; Beverly Worth, Lee's Summit.

• $400: Emmanuel Ngomsi, Kansas City.

• $300: Harlan Limpus, Lake Winnebago.

Carter transferred $9,441 from his previous campaign committee, has raised $7,426 and has spent $5,051.

His top contributors include:

• $1,000: Robert Taylor, Lake Lotawana; Bob Fasl.

• $500: Dale's Automotive Collision Center; Grounds & Emke, Kansas City; Bill Wrisinger; Chris Trainer, Lee's Summit; Meyer Funeral Chapel.

• $485.20: Royal Contracting Solutions, Pleasant Hill; Mark Muller, Amoret.

Culpepper had $1,646 on hand after last year's City Council election (she was re-elected) and has raised $2,400 including $200 in kind. Her top contributor is Vicki Licata ($1,000).

Lievsay had $2,467 on hand after last year's election (he was re-elected), has raised $6,291.25 and has spent $4,158.57.

Top contributors include:

• $2,000 – Heather Colbert, Lee's Summit.

• $1,000 – Fire PAC 3133.

• $500 – Carman Duvall, Independence; Betty Allen.