A Mexico resident wanted by authorities in Illinois was arrested Thursday in Audrain County along with another local man and a woman from Illinois who also were wanted on warrants.

The Audrain County Sheriff's Office received information about the whereabouts of Jason K. Sprague, 42, of Mexico, who is wanted in Pike County, Illinois, on failure to appear charges relating to felony drug violations, unlawful possession of firearms and aggravated assault.

A joint investigation by the sheriff's office, East Central Drug Task Force and members of Mexico Public Safety reportedly led to a residence in the 300 block of East Liberty Street. A search found a 9mm handgun reported stolen in Missouri, an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release.

Sprague was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Amanda K. Sprague, 32, of Granite City, Illinois also was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for drug violations from Pike County. She is awaiting extradition, as well.

Marty R. Anderson, 54, of Mexico was arrested on an outstanding Audrain County warrant for domestic assault. He remains at the county jail on a $5,000 bond.

Further court information was not available as of Friday morning.