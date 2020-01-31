Millie Feger is ready to spoil her grandkids more than ever before after celebrating her retirement Friday from The Bank of Missouri in Mexico.

A gathering of friends, customers and co-workers joined in the celebration from 10 a.m. to noon.

Feger was with Bank of Missouri for 29 years, and was with Commerce Bank for 15 years before that, so she had a career spanning 44 years in personal banking. She helped with every aspect a banking customer may need, she said.

"[I] opened accounts, cashed checks, took deposits — just everything," she said.

Her retirement officially starts Monday, the day after the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl, which she is excited about.

"I'm going to start following the grandkids around,” Feger said. “Seeing what things they're doing. Their school activities, their other outside activities. I'm going to be able to do the things with them I didn't get to do with my own kids.”

She also plans to do some traveling, such as to Florida.

While Feger knew she was having a retirement celebration Friday, she said she was not expecting the crowd. Feger greeted each guest as they trickled in and out throughout the morning, with about a dozen guests at any one time.

She joked that the ups and downs in her job have been the ebb and flow of interest rates. On a more serious note, she celebrated the advancements in banking technology.

"Now you can do your banking from home. I’m really glad I was in on that, watching it develop and grow," she said.

