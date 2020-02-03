Many events are planned for February at the Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. For further information or to register for events, call 816-252-7228 or go to mymcpl.org/events.

Registration is required unless otherwise stated.

Hours:

• Monday thru Saturday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Sunday – 1 to 8 p.m.

“American Creed” – film screening and discussion: 6:30 p.m., Feb. 26. A screening and moderated discussion of the PBS documentary “American Creed.” Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy come together to explore what it means to be American.

An Enduring Legacy: Researching Your History to Tell Your Story: 1 p.m. Feb. 29. Join the Midwest Afro-American Genealogical Interest Coalition (M.A.G.I.C.) and the Midwest Genealogy Center for a special open house and guest speaker exploring strategies and techniques for uncovering and preserving your family’s story.

Beginning Ancestry Library Edition: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Learn how to use Ancestry Library Edition. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer literacy is needed.

Beginning Genealogy: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8. Learn the basics of genealogical research from census records to organization tips. This is a beginner-level class.

Born a Slave: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Although his family identified as Caucasian for generations, David W. Jackson’s genealogical research revealed his great-great-grandfather was born a slave. Jackson offers insights to other genealogy researchers.

Brown Bag and Brick Walls: 11 a.m. Feb. 6. Bring a lunch and get together with others to share information to help you continue your genealogy project.

Census Records Research: 2 p.m. Feb. 10. Explore how the U.S. census can help your genealogy research. Learn how to access the various information included on each federal census. This is a beginner-level class.

Finding Your Italian Ancestors: Italian Civil Registration Records: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12. This class will show you how to locate and request Italian civil records online to discover more about them.

George Washington Carver: America’s Leonardo da Vinci: 2 p.m. Feb. 3. Join rangers from the George Washington Carver National Monument for a look at Carver’s life and his contributions to American society. Registration is required.

How to Date Old Photographs: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Uncover the clues that can help determine when a photograph was taken. Bring a photograph for dating. This is a beginner-level class.

Introduction to Internet Genealogy: 10:30 a.m., Feb. 22. Discover the best genealogy websites for your research. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer literacy is needed to follow along.

Newspaper Databases at Mid-Continent Public Library: 6:30 p.m., Feb. 11. Newspaper databases can be a treasure trove of genealogical information.

Polish Genealogy Research: 2 p.m. Feb. 15. Discover how to turn your genealogy search toward Poland: learn a brief history of Poland, where to look for records and online resources, how to deal with foreign records.

Presidents on the Big Screen – “Lincoln” – 6 p.m. Feb. 12. Enjoy a free screening of Lincoln, the award-winning 2012 film about one of the nation’s most beloved presidents.

Researching Your World War II Veteran: 2 p.m., Feb. 25. Piece together your World War II veteran’s military experience using web resources, Library resources, and outside sources.

Tragedy & Triumph, A Story of Hope: 2 p.m., Feb. 24. Join Syrian violinist Mariela Shaker for a musical performance and discussion recounting her journey from Aleppo, Syria, to the United States.

Using FamilySearch: 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 26. Learn how to use FamilySearch, including its wikis and other features. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer literacy is needed to follow along.

Using Findmypast: 2 p.m. Feb. 18. Learn to search the billions of records located at Findmypast.com to uncover your ancestors from all over the world. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer skills are needed.

Using Fold3: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Learn the best ways to search Fold3 to access U.S. military records, including the stories, photos, and personal documents of the men and women who have served. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer skills are needed.

Using HeritageQuest: 2 p.m. Feb. 7. Learn how to search thousands of resources – from history books to Revolutionary War records—with HeritageQuest Online. This is a beginner-level class. Basic computer literacy is needed to follow along.

Walkabout at MGC: 2 p.m. Feb. 28. Take a walk around MGC and see all the resources available for genealogy and history research. This is a beginner-level class.

The Story of the Buffalo Soldiers: 2 p.m. Feb. 20. Experience the history of the African American Buffalo Soldiers, and discover how they distinguished themselves from the American frontier to the battlefields of World War II. Ages 7 and up.