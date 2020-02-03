The owner of Green Releaf Dispensary plans to open a location in Mexico by the summer at 3848 S. Clark Street, adjacent to Fischer Auto Body.

Per city ordinance, the location has to be 1,000 feet or more from churches, schools and day care facilities.

Green Releaf owner Jay Patel has operated three Xpress Mart locations for more than 10 years in Mexico, he wrote in an email. He also received approval to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Columbia, Moberly and Troy. He plans to do a complete remodel on the Mexico dispensary location starting in the spring before opening sometime this summer.

Standard Wellness Missouri in Vandalia was denied a dispensary license. Multiple inquiries as to the business' future plans were not returned. The business already had received three licenses apiece for cultivation and marijuana-infused product manufacturing.

The owners could seek to purchase a dispensary license from the state. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services allows permits to be sold as long as the sale is approved by the state, according to Associated Press reporting.

Statewide medical marijuana sales are not expected until this summer, after Missouri voters approved the measure in November 2018.

Missourians for a New Approach has started gathering signatures for a recreational marijuana ballot initiative for November. The ballot proposal allows adults 21 and older to possess marijuana. The sales tax rate for marijuana would be 15%, with funds split between veterans' services, roads and bridges and drug addiction treatment programs. Municipalities could opt-out with voter approval. The measure also would expunge criminal records for some marijuana-related offenses.

"I think Missourians are confident in the way the state has managed and regulated the medical marijuana program to this point and want to move sooner rather than later, following in the footsteps of many other states, to legalize the adult use of marijuana,” Missourians for a New Approach Campaign Manager John Payne stated in a news release.

