Nicole Kemp was named Tuesday as the new superintendent of the North Callaway R-1 School District. She had been serving as the interim superintendent. She will start in the position July 1.

Kemp has worked for the North Callaway district for 23 of her 24 years in education, with 12 years as an administrator.

Kemp was selected by the North Callaway Board of Education after an extensive search aided by the Missouri School Board Association. The board wanted someone with positive energy who could lead the district into the future, according to a news release. Kemp's in-depth knowledge of the district aided in the decision to select her.

Kemp attended the University of Missouri, receiving her bachelor's degree in elementary education, master's in curriculum and instruction and a educational specialist degree in educational leadership and policy analysis.

She and her family have lived within the North Callaway district for the past 20 years. Her husband, Chip, is a director for the American Simmental Association of Bozeman, Montana. He provides genetic guidance to progressive beef producers. Her son, Tyler, is a 2010 graduate of North Callaway and is the owner of MK Machining. Her daughter, Bailey, is a 2015 graduate and works for International Genetic Solutions and lives in Durham with her husband and two sons.