JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri lawmaker wants people to stop vaping in public schools — and that means everybody.

The proposed ban would affect not just the students, most of whom can’t legally buy e-cigarettes anyway, but the adults coming inside schools, too.

In an interview Tuesday, Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles, said his bill banning vapor products on most school property would put an end to mixed messaging on the issue at a time when the state is trying to get kids to kick a habit linked to dozens of deaths across the country.

“It’s basically creating an example for our students: It’s not OK for parents to do it here, it’s not OK for you to do it here," he said. "Because when we allow these actions to happen on school property, it’s kind of a mixed message.”

"We can teach them, 'OK, vaping is bad," but then you walk to the gym and everybody's vaping at the basketball game, it becomes a problem."

Local school boards could still designate certain "zones" on their property for smoking and vaping, Wood said, but the activity would be confined to that area.

Supporters young and old seconded Wood’s idea at a committee hearing Tuesday.

Kyrstin Thurman and Justin Hamrick said vaping is an “epidemic” at their high school in Wood’s district.

Disciplinary actions for vaping at Morgan County High School jumped from zero two school years ago to 19 last year, Thurman said, and a majority of kids caught were sophomores.

Ozarks high schools have reported similar jumps in recent years, and at least one district has sued a prominent e-cigarette vendor for its trouble.

Hamrick said all that comes as vaping has been linked to 60 deaths across more than 20 states, including Missouri.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports thousands more have been hospitalized with vaping-related illnesses in recent years.

Federal government data indicates teenagers are vaping at higher rates each year.

“We have a growing concern for our generation as students,” Thurman said, “and we don’t want to see anyone get hurt.”

The Missouri State Medical Association also backed the bill.

Heidi Sutherland, who handles lobbying for the group, said while the physicians she represents think e-cigarettes can help adults quit using tobacco, they want them as from students as much possible.

Stephen Hall, a spokesman for Springfield Public Schools, which already bans smoking and vaping on its campuses, said the district supported expanding the idea statewide, too.

"We support legislation that benefits the health and well-being of students," Hall said in an emailed statement.

A lobbyist representing CoxHealth of Springfield also registered support for Wood's proposed ban.

Wood also presented a related bill that would have teachers include information about vaping concerns in existing curriculum on the dangers of tobacco.

That won the backing of some students and a principal from Nevada, in Vernon County, who hoped the curriculum could help bring awareness to the growing problem.

"The prevailing message is that these products are cool to our young people,” Nevada High School principal Will Darter said.

Darter sees things differently, though.

"As educators, we know (vaping) has created numerous issues for student health, their well-being and their ability to apply themselves academically."

