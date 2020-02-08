With one vacancy, two members in office on expired terms and three members with terms expiring at the end of the year, Gov. Mike Parson could appoint almost the entire University of Missouri Board of Curators before his own term expires.

Parson made his first appointment to the nine-member board in August when he named Michael Williams of Kansas City to represent the Fifth Congressional District. Jamie Farmer, formerly of Jefferson City, resigned in August and Parson intends to make “an appointment to fill that vacancy in the near future,” spokeswoman Kelli Jones wrote in an email Friday.

Before Parson’s current term expires in January 2021, the terms for current board Chair Julia Brncic of St. Louis, Vice Chair Maurice Graham of Clayton and Phil Snowden of Kansas City will expire. Curators David Steelman of Rolla and Jon Sundvold of Columbia are on the board at Parson’s discretion because their terms expired Jan. 1, 2019, and the governor could replace them at any time.

With Republicans holding a commanding majority in the Missouri Senate, Parson can expect appointments he makes to be confirmed, giving him a total of seven possible appointments regardless of the outcome of this year’s election.

Parson has no major opposition in the GOP primary and the only widely known Democrat in the race is State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

State law directs the governor to appoint at least one member from each of the state’s eight congressional districts, with a ninth member from anywhere in the state.

Parson opted not to replace Steelman and Sundvold as their terms expired, writing to UM System President Mun Choi in November 2018 that he wanted stability on the board for 2019 because “the continued transformation of the system requires stability and continuity.”

Steelman, a Republican attorney and former legislator, was appointed to the UM Board of Curators by Gov. Jay Nixon in 2014.

Sundvold, a Republican, owns a financial advising firm and works as a television sports broadcaster after a basketball career with MU and in the NBA. He was appointed to fill the remainder of a term by Gov. Eric Greitens in August 2017, returning after a period in 2016 as an interim appointee of Gov. Jay Nixon.

Jones noted that letter in response to an inquiry about Parson’s plans. She gave no indication that Parson has changed his mind about the need for continued stability.

“Our office communicated with the university in 2018 that we were going to have those two curators remain on the board and serve on expired terms,” she wrote. “This advance notice was designed to give the board and university continuity and certainty moving forward for 2019.”

Two other curators – Jeffrey Layman of Springfield and Darryl Chatman of O’Fallon – have terms that expire in 2023 and 2025, respectively. Curators are appointed for six-year terms that expire on set dates, so anyone appointed for the seats held by Steelman and Sundvold would serve until Jan. 1, 2025.

