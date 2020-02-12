A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Tuesday evening at 15471 N. Old Highway 63 in Boone County.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release deputies were dispatched about 6:22 p.m. to 911 calls that a man had been shot. When they arrived, authorities found the man, who was not identified in the release, suffered multiple gunshots wounds.

Several people were gathered at the location in northern Boone County when an argument erupted between multiple armed people, according to the release. The man deputies believe fired the shots at the man was located and detained, but was not arrested and later released.

The department writes the case is still under investigation.