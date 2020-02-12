Gov. Mike Parson nominated two new members to the University of Missouri Board of Curators on Wednesday, filling a vacancy and replacing Jon Sundvold of Columbia.

Robin Wenneker of Columbia, appointed by Parson in August to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education, will replace Sundvold, who has been on the board since 2017 and has remained on the board since his term expired Jan. 1, 2019.

Gregory Hoberock, of Washington, was appointed to replace Jamie Farmer, who resigned from the board in August after moving from Jefferson City to Texas.

The nine-member board has one appointee from each of the state's eight congressional districts and one member who is appointed from anywhere in the state.

The nominations are Parson’s second and third appointments to the board. He named Michael Williams, of Kansas City, to the board in August. Before his current term expires, Parson will get an opportunity to appoint seven of the nine curators.

One other member, David Steelman of Rolla, is sitting on the board beyond the end of his term, which expired Jan. 1, 2019.

State law also directs that no more than five members can be from the same political party. Hoberock is a Republican and Wenneker was nominated as an independent, Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, wrote in an email.

Hoberock is the CEO and chairman of the board of hth companies inc., a construction services company located in Union. He is a graduate of the university's Columbia campus and has been a member of the State Technical College of Missouri Board of Regents since 2018.

Hoberock has been a substantial donor to Republican candidates and conservative causes over the past five years. He donated $2,600 to Parson's campaign fund in 2017, when Parson was lieutenant governor, and $25,000 to Uniting Missouri PAC, a fund raising money to support Parson as he seeks a full term in office.

and $230,915 to other candidates and conservative political action committees, including $100,000 to the committee that tried to defend the Right to Work law on the ballot in 2018. Voters overturned the law.

Wenneker is the managing partner of CPW Partnership, a property management company. She graduated from MU with a business degree and earned a master's degree in business administration from Washington University.

Wenneker is a former president of the University of Missouri's College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources Foundation and a current member of the Griffiths Leadership Society for Women.

Wenneker's political donations over the past decade have gone to Democrats and Republicans, with most going to Republicans in the past three years.

She donated $750 to Parson in 2019 and $250 in 2018, and $3,139 to Boone County Republican candidates in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

She donated $4,060 to Chris Koster's failed campaign for governor in 2016. Since then, her only contribution to a Democrat was $300 given in 2017 to State Auditor Nicole Galloway's re-election campaign.

Hobereck and Wenneker must be confirmed by the Missouri Senate.