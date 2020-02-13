Matt Gowin was recently named as Community Bank President of The Bank of Missouri, serving Mexico, Centralia and Hallsville.

"We are very excited to have a community banker of Matt’s caliber join The Bank of Missouri team," Regional Bank President Mike Ireland said in a news release

A Westminster College graduate, Gowin started his career as a credit analyst with Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks before being promoted to vice president of consumer and commercial lending. He then was the retail services director for The Callaway Bank in Fulton before returning to Central Bank, also in Fulton, were he served as vice president of commercial lending for 12 years.

"I am excited to be part of the quality team The Bank of Missouri already has in place. We will continue to offer great customer service and be involved in the local communities we serve," Gowin stated in the release.

Gowin was active in public and service organizations during his time in Fulton, including president of the Fulton Chamber of Commerce, YMCA of Callaway County president, member of the Westminster Alumni Advisory Council and Fulton Board of Education.

The Bank of Missouri was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Perryville. It has branch locations in Perryville, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Marble Hill, Patton, Poplar Bluff, Columbia, Springfield, Republic, Ozark, Branson, Nixa, Steele, Caruthersville, Mexico, Martinsburg, Vandalia, Wellsville, Hallsville, Montgomery City and Centralia.