Audrain County will pay $5 million to the family of inmate who died at the Audrain County Jail after an alleged assault by another inmate.

The wrongful-death claim was resolved without litigation and approved Jan. 17 in probate court in Boone County, according to court records. The county denied any negligence or fault in the agreement in connection with the death of Michael Dale Eisenhauer.

Keith Henson of Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal, who represented the county, declined to comment.

Eisenhauer, 42, of rural Centralia died June 13 after Ryan Wade Blair allegedly assaulted him.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department investigated the incident. Eisenhauer was reportedly targeted by Blair at the jail, according to court documents.

Eisenhauer had been at the jail since March 7 on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Eisenhauer was unable to post bond, said Jill Harper of Harper, Evans, Wade and Netemeyer, which represented his family in the case.

Blair had been in jail since Dec. 22, 2018, on a charge of third-degree assault on a special victim. His bond was $10,000 on the assault charge and he faced a driviing while intoxicated charge with a bond set at $1,500.

In April, both charges were put on hold while Blair underwent a mental evaluation.

On July 10, Blair was charged for a June 7 assault, drawing four felony and misdemeanor counts, including two felony counts of endangering a corrections officer, visitor or other offender by exposing them to bodily fluids.

Eisenhauer was physically and mentally handicapped, Harper added, and was supposed to be in solitary confinement and under constant observation for his own safety, yet jail staff had allowed him to be left alone with the other inmate.

Blair was charged with first-degree murder in June.

All his charges are currently suspended pending a mental health evaluation.

Charles Dunlap of the Mexico Ledger contributed to this report.