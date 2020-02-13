The Fulton Rotary Club will hold its sixth annual Callaway Cup Mouse Races 5:30 p.m., Feb. 22, at the Fulton Event Center, 1915 N. Bluff St.

Proceeds will go to the Super Sam Foundation to fight childhood cancer and other local charities. The event has a Mardi Gras theme.

Single admission tickets are $40, while tickets are $10 for those 12 and under. Mouse betting, a silent auction, photo booth, kids’ crafts and raffles are planned.

Tickets are available at Fulton Central Bank locations and Peak Sport and Spine. For more information, visit fultonrotary-mo.org or email info@fultonrotary-mo.org.