The King’s Daughters and Sons of the Mexico City Union will hold its first spring quarter auction 5 p.m. April 18 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Missouri Highway 15 north of Mexico.

There will be 20-25 vendors with early bird shopping from 4-5 p.m. Concessions will be available. Proceeds will fund the activity room at the King’s Daughter’s Home in Mexico.

For more information, contact Carol Gilman at 573-220-2106 or csgilman49@yahoo.com.

The King’s Daughters Home was built 1905 as a care home for elderly women. It is licensed as an intermediate care facility for 33 women and as a residential care facility for 12 women.