Blossoms and Blooms was featured Tuesday as the February spotlight at the Mexico Village Square Association Meeting.

The Mexico Village Square Association started in January to highlight a Mexico business at its monthly meetings. This month’s honoree is Blossoms and Blooms.

Owner Michelle Schafer said the business’ two-year anniversary is April 30. Schafer has worked as a the florist for eight years. The business is at 207 West Monroe, which was the old Earl Mercantile. It is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

"We cater to special events, birthdays, anniversaries. Anything that you need a floral arrangement for, we have for you. We also do a lot of bereavement," she said.

They create special displays for funerals and casket flowers among other pieces.

The store also has a variety of gifts and other keepsakes, Schafer said.

"We’re always looking for ideas to expand on our gift ware," she said, adding they had plenty of items for Valentine’s Day.

The store teamed up with Get Baked Bakery to include some baked items with Blossoms and Blooms Valentine specials. A special men’s night was held Tuesday where participants selected the flowers for arrangements, which then were made by staff members.

cdunlap@gatehousemedia.com