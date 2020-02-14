Edward J. Wentz, 82, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Edward J. Wentz, 82, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. Mass of Christian Burial for Ed will be on Monday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 3 until 5 p.m. Visitation on Monday will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral Mass. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Neathery-Simensen Post No. 756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team-Army. Edward Joseph Wentz, one of 15 children of Nick and Catherine (Scherr) Wentz, was born on July 8, 1937, at Rugby, ND. He was reared on the family farm at rural Minnewaukan and educated at the Minnewaukan Public School. At a young age, he began working on the family farm, doing all the chores and jobs that were necessary to raise a crop and help his parents to provide for the family. Edward joined the United States Army on Sept. 7, 1961, serving in Korea and stateside at Oakland, California, during the Korean Conflict. Edward was honorably discharged from active duty on Aug. 26, 1963, with the rank of Specialist 4. He continued in the Army Reserves until Sept. 6, 1967. Edward married Penny Johnson on May 29, 1965, and they were the proud parents of Wayne, Michael, Darren, Matt and Ashley. After his discharge, Ed went to work for Jacobson construction, building grain elevators. He worked there for several years before eventually moving to Maddock, ND, where he went to work for Summers Manufacturing during its infancy as a company. Later, he went back to Jacobson construction and continued building grain elevators for the majority of his career. Ed also worked for Rugby Manufacturing in Rugby for a few years. Ed first and foremost worked hard to support his family and took the family along wherever his jobs would lead him. During his time with Jacobsons and Vigen construction, Ed’s work took him all across the United States and even into Canada for a couple of years. Ed retired in 1999 and moved to Devils Lake to be closer to family. Ed enjoyed going to the Casino and visiting with old friends and making new friends. He never quit building grain elevators and had a talent for building them out of popsicle sticks after he retired. He had a great interest in old coins and had accumulated quite a collection. Ed loved his country and his family and served them both the very best he could. Ed’s survivors include; his children, Michael (Joy) Wentz, Darren Wentz, Matt (Misti) Wentz and Ashley (James) Ackerman all of Devils Lake; eight grandchildren, Brendan Wentz, Rachelle, Michael and Tyler Wentz, Joseph Miller and Marc (Sandy) Wentz, Kayleigh Schwab, Aiden Ackerman and one soon-to-be-born; six great-grandchildren, Kaysen, Parker, Jacob, Layla, Victoria and Cordelia; siblings, Leona Borg, Benton City, Iowa, Dennis (Ruth) Wentz, Minnewaukan, Gerald Wentz, Minot, James Wentz, Joan Korb, Larry Wentz all of Devils Lake, Mary Ann (Nick) Hettwer, Calio, ND, Ralph (Jane) Wentz, Peter (Barb) Wentz and Leroy (Desiree) Wentz also all of Devils Lake; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by; his parents, Nick and Catherine; son, Wayne; grandsons, Timothy Wentz and Jacob Wentz; brothers, Howard, Albert, Paul and Wendelin Wentz.